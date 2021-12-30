Anthony Joshua cheers on Chris Eubank Jr. during a sparring session in Dubai ahead of the Brit’s rematch with Liam Williams next month.

Anthony Joshua supports Chris Eubank Jr during a sparring session in Dubai ahead of the Brit’s rematch with Liam Williams next month.

After cheering on Chris Eubank Jr during training, Anthony Joshua threw his support behind him ahead of his Liam Williams grudge match.

Eubank, 32, enters the lion’s den next month when he fights Welsh middleweight Liam Williams in Cardiff.

The fight was postponed six weeks after Williams suffered a shoulder injury before the scheduled fight on December 11.

With Eubank preparing for a title fight against Gennady Golovkin, Joshua dropped by his Dubai training camp to encourage him.

“Even over the holidays, we still stay hustlin’,” Eubank captioned a photo of himself and AJ.

“Boxing is more than a job… it’s a way of life.”

On his Instagram Story, AJ also posted a series of videos of Eubank in the ring.

The heavyweight champion, who recently lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk, also posted clips from the Survivor classic Eye Of The Tiger, which was famously used in the boxing film Rocky.

In 2021, Next Gen has defeated Marcus Morrison and Wanik Awdijan both times.

And now Eubank must beat Williams to face Golovkin.

For months, Eubank and Williams have been at odds, with the Englishman even referring to it as a “grudge match.”

“Respect is definitely not a word I would use in my feeling towards Liam,” he said last month.

“He has expressed a lot of reckless feelings online, and it bothers me.

“This is a genuine domestic rivalry and a grudge match, and what he’s said has made it personal.”

“I can use words like ‘lowlife,”scumbag,’ and ‘cretin’ to describe a man who talks the way he talks, and he will eat his words soon enough.”

“It appears he came here today to talk about respect, but it’s gotten out of hand, and he’ll be embarrassed.”