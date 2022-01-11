Anthony Joshua demonstrates his incredible physical transformation from a skinny Nigerian kid to a two-time heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua’s incredible body transformation from a skinny Nigerian kid to a two-time heavyweight champion is on display.

ANTHONY JOSHUA is famous for his hulking, Adonis-like physique, but he wasn’t always blessed with such a physique.

Although it’s difficult to believe now, the former unified heavyweight champion used to be a regular skinny kid.

Photos of AJ as a 12-year-old at a Nigerian boarding school show how skinny he was before he began his athletic career.

Joshua began boxing in 2007 after years of athletic training, thanks to his cousin and fellow pro Ben Ileyemi.

And the rigorous strength and conditioning training he did in addition to his boxing had a significant impact on his physique.

When Joshua made his pro debut at the age of 18, he looked nothing like the bean pole kid who had spent time at Ikenne’s Mayflower Boarding School.

“I spent about nine months in a boarding school,” he said in an interview with Vogue of his time at boarding school.

“It’s really difficult.

There’s no nonsense here.

There is no YouTube, no boxing, and education is ‘I want you to be a doctor or a lawyer.’

“None of that; it’s either a doctor or a lawyer.”

As a result, education is very important in Nigerian schools, particularly in boarding schools.”

“Discipline,” he continued later, “so you won’t make the same mistake tomorrow because of your mistake, so that’s why I believe mistakes are good.”

Throughout his much-discussed career, his transformations have continued.

AJ weighed a career-high 18 stone and 13lbs when he defeated Carlos Takam in October 2017, but he slimmed down significantly for his do-or-die rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr two years later, weighing 16 stone and 13lbs.

He did, however, bulk up for his ill-fated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last September, weighing just over 17 stone.

The Watford striker is gearing up for a rematch with the Ukrainian southpaw, who put on a show in their previous meeting at Tottenham.

The fight was supposed to take place in late March, but it has been rescheduled for April.

“I think April is realistic for that fight,” promoter Eddie Hearn said recently.

“Before you know it, February will be here, and these fights require a lot of planning.”

“For us, the preferred date and venue for that fight will be the United Kingdom, which would require us to fight outside, so we’re not interested in fighting in March.”

“Since the fight, AJ has been working out consistently.

“In reality, if you start your training camp in February, even April will be tight, but that is the…

