Anthony Joshua has been given until Christmas to step aside and allow Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to fight in an undisputed decider.

ANTHONY JOSHUA has until the end of the year to decide whether or not to give Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk their undisputed title fight.

In September, the British fighter was defeated by Ukrainian Usyk, a month before Fury completed his Deontay Wilder trilogy with a knockout victory.

AJ, 32, insisted on immediate retribution and invoked a rematch clause in order to reclaim his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles from Usyk, 34.

However, he has since stated that he is willing to accept a step-aside payment in exchange for a guaranteed shot at the winner of the Fury vs Usyk fight.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, is pleased to hear Joshua has a price, but warns him that he must make a decision soon, ideally before the end of next week.

“Everyone wants to see Tyson vs. Usyk in a no-holds-barred fight,” he said.

“It’s a fight between two undefeated fighters who hold all four belts.

“Tyson Fury, the bigger man, vs. the kid who drove Anthony Joshua to school.”

This is a huge battle.

“The only thing standing in the way is AJ. He stated in an interview, ‘I am a businessman,’ and when someone says that, the next question is, ‘How much?’

One thing is certain: we must make a decision before Christmas, preferably in the next seven or eight days.

“If that doesn’t happen, we’ll schedule a UK fight for Tyson in March, which could be against Dillian Whyte, Joe Joyce, or anyone else Tyson chooses.”

Joshua recently claimed that his team would never bring step-aside offers to his attention because they know how focused he is on regaining his belts and silence his critics.

In the same interview, he stated that if the deal is worthwhile, he would be willing to let his two biggest rivals meet.

According to Warren, this has paved the way for a surprise deal to be struck in the boardroom.

“I watched the interview, and in one part he talks about how important his sporting legacy is, but in the next breath he says he’s a businessman,” he continued.

“It’s always about money with businessmen.”

“If he accepts the deal, he won’t have to fight Usyk again right away, and I believe Usyk is the favorite in the fight.”

“Instead, he can engage in a no-holds-barred fight with the victor.”