Anthony Joshua has his plate smashed over his head while out to dinner with social media star Abdu Rozik.

Anthony Joshua’s plate has smashed over his head while out to dinner with Abdu Rozik, a social media star.

When a plate was smashed over Anthony Joshua’s head, he didn’t even flinch.

The 32-year-old British boxer was out for dinner when he was joined by social media sensation Abdu Roziik.

The former champion encouraged the 18-year-old, who has defied the odds to become a singer despite having dwarfism, to smash a plate on his head.

As seen in an Instagram video, Rozik appeared hesitant at first as he stood on Joshua’s table wielding a plate.

Rozik complied when the boxer told him to go for it and stopped his head low, and he cracked the kitchen utensil on the top of his crown.

Joshua laughed it off after joking and rubbing his head about how much it hurt.

He even offered to do the same to Rozik, who quickly moved out of the way, which was hilarious.

Anthony ‘Chill’ Wilson, an American coach, is currently training Joshua in Dubai.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

The former unified heavyweight champion spent the last few months of the year in America, scouting potential new trainers.

However, AJ traveled to the Middle East over the holidays, proving that the wicked do not rest, as he was caught on camera hitting pads in Dubai.

It comes as he prepares to return to training camp for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, who he lost to in September.

Since then, Joshua has fueled speculation that he is planning to either relocate or expand his team.