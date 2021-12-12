Anthony Joshua is having difficulty staying on his feet while ice skating and is clinging to a penguin to keep from falling over.

After struggling to stay on his feet while ice-skating, ANTHONY JOSHUA proved the old adage “the bigger you are, the harder you fall.”

While taking his five-year-old son JJ to Lapland UK with a group of his friends, the 6ft 5in British boxing star fighter had to rely on the safety support.

The former heavyweight champion, like many rink newbies, relied on the tiny children’s penguin balancing aid to keep from falling over.

As he weaved in and out of the crowds of other kids and parents, AJ stumbled.

He was dressed in a rented pair of bright orange ice skates from the Ascot, Berkshire attraction.

As he tried to get to the safety of the side wall, he narrowly avoided a KO-style tumble.

Later, he posed with some of Lapland UK’s employees in front of a Christmas-themed backdrop for photos.

The Watford ring star and his former partner Nicole Osbourne, a dance teacher and yoga instructor, share custody of JJ.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

In September, AJ lost his heavyweight titles to Ukrainian star Oleksandr Usyk.

The rematch clause was triggered by the Brit, and the rematch is expected to happen before the end of April.

A win for AJ could pave the way for a long-awaited rematch with Tyson Fury, though the Gypsy King will first have to defend his WBC title against fellow Brit Dillion Whyte in a spring bout.