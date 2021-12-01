Anthony Joshua is hell-bent on avenging himself on Oleksandr Usyk, claiming that he wakes up thinking about his defeat.

In their September showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Watford warrior saw his unified heavyweight titles ripped from his grasp by the slick southpaw.

Joshua, 31, was easily defeated by the undefeated Ukrainian, and the lesson he learned that fateful night has stayed with him ever since.

“A lot of times I wake up in the morning and the fight and fighting is on my mind,” he told iFL TV.

You sleep on it after the fight.

“After the fight, you sleep on it, and then you wake up on it, and I’m waking up on it, which is the right thing to do because you have to use it as fuel for the day.”

“I think about it a lot, not only physically but also up here.”

I give it a lot of thought.”

“I could go on and on about how much that one made me think, but I just care, I really care.”

‘Eh, it’s a loss,’ I don’t think.

“I’m very concerned.”

In a potentially life-and-death rematch early next year, AJ will seek vengeance on Uysk.

And the Olympian has no plans to try to outbox his fellow gold medalist from London 2012.

“I’m done f***ing losing, I’m done trying to learn the sweet science,” he declared.

“Because this is war, the referee might get thrown to the ground in the next fight.”

“I’m annoyed because it’s just straight war.”

“Just talking about it makes me feel hot – it’s that desire to win.”

“I have one thought in my head: war, murder, war, let’s go out there and hurt the guy,” Joshua continued.

“Bring his soul to the point where he wants to surrender.”

“I’ve learned that’s what boxing is about.”

“You hit people all the time, keep putting pressure on them, and before they know it, they’ll realize you’re not going anywhere; you’re here to stay.”

“With the game plan, that’s all I have in my head right now, that one track, stay on course, take this guy to places he doesn’t want to go,” says the narrator.

