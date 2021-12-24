Anthony Joshua is training like Rocky in Dubai with Lawrence Okolie as he prepares for the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, which he must win.

Anthony Joshua is training like Rocky in Dubai with Lawrence Okolie in preparation for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which he must win.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie and Anthony Joshua channeled their inner Rocky Balboa by running up steps in Dubai.

The 32-year-old is currently training in the United Arab Emirates in order to get back in shape for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

After losing his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles to the undefeated Ukrainian in September, Joshua is aiming to become a three-time heavyweight champion.

AJ took a break from boxing and went skiing in Oregon earlier this month.

But the 2012 Olympic gold medalist has stepped up his preparations, putting himself through the paces alongside friend Okolie.

Okolie, 29, shared a video of the pair working up a sweat in the Gulf nation on Instagram.

“Anthony Joshua and the boys said they wanted to try out @Okoliefit, so we went through some conditioning days,” the 2016 Olympian captioned the video.

“Great workout with the team this morning in Dubai; we’re taking @Okoliefit global.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Here at @okoliefit, we’re excited to kick off the new year together!! As always, you have the power to change your life!!”

Joshua also posted a video of the two sprinting up the steps leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s entrance to his Instagram story, which was reminiscent of legendary fictional boxer Rocky sprinting up the steps leading to the museum’s entrance.

“Helping the champ get ready for his world title defense,” he captioned the video.

With a trademark knockout of Dilan Prasovic in September, Okolie made an outstanding first defense of his cruiserweight world title.

His next fight has yet to be announced.

As he prepares to return to the top of the heavyweight division, AJ recently stated that he will take a more “mental approach” to training.

“I’m not happy with what happened in my previous fight,” he said at an Under Armour panel.

“You have to be enraged when you lose, and that’s not acceptable.”

“My losses should be in my highlight reel, because that’s what shapes you, and it’s always on my mind.”

“I don’t take losses well, but I consistently fight the best and try to overcome challenges.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.