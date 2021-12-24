Anthony Joshua is training like Rocky in Dubai with Lawrence Okolie in preparation for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which he must win.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie and Anthony Joshua channeled their inner Rocky Balboa by running up steps in Dubai.

The 32-year-old is currently training in the United Arab Emirates in order to get back into fighting shape for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

After losing his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles to the undefeated Ukrainian in September, Joshua is aiming to become a three-time heavyweight champion.

AJ took a break from boxing earlier this month in Oregon, where he went skiing.

But the 2012 Olympic gold medalist has stepped up his training, putting himself through the paces alongside friend Okolie.

Okolie, 29, shared a video of the couple working up a sweat in the Gulf country on Instagram.

“Anthony Joshua and the boys said they wanted to try out @Okoliefit, so we went through a conditioning days,” the 2016 Olympian captioned the video.

“Great workout with the team this morning in Dubai; @Okoliefit is going global.”

“At @okoliefit, we’re excited to smash the new year together!! As always, you have the power to change your life!!”

Joshua also shared a photo on Instagram of the two of them sprinting up the steps leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s entrance, which reminded him of the legendary fictional boxer Rocky sprinting up the steps leading to the entrance.

“Assisting the champ with his world title defense,” he captioned the footage.

As he prepares to return to the top of the heavyweight division, AJ recently stated that he will be taking a more “mental approach” to training.

“I’m not happy with what happened in my previous fight,” he said at an Under Armour panel.

“It’s not acceptable to be angry because you lost.”

“My losses should be in my highlight reel, because that’s what shapes you, and it’s always on my mind.”

“I don’t take losses well; I consistently fight the best and try to overcome obstacles.”

