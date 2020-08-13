Anthony Joshua ‘knocks out’ Tyson Fury with brutal barrage of punches as fight is simmed on UFC 4 ahead of real battle

ANTHONY JOSHUA has brutally knocked out Tyson Fury – in a simulation match ahead of the real thing.

The two heavyweight champions have agreed to fight each other twice in 2021.

Joshua, 30, and Fury, 32, are both playable characters on the new UFC 4 game.

And eager fans could not resist throwing the two heavyweight into the Octagon together.

YouTube channel MMAGAME simmed the showdown and shared footage of the outcome.

Both fighters ended up on the canvas, but it was Joshua who came out on top.

AJ sent the Gypsy King crashing to the ground with a huge right hand before he jumped on top of him.

Joshua then knocked Tyson out cold to secure the win in the third round.

But fans have a long time to wait until they can watch the real thing.

Fury has to get past his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder first.

And Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev in December before he faces the unbeaten Gypsy King.

Pulev has branded the British star “arrogant” for focusing on the Fury fight – even though he’s next in line.