Anthony Joshua, like Wladimir Klitschko, can resurrect his career by moving his training camp to the United States, according to the Ukrainian’s manager.

Anthony Joshua, like Wladimir Klitschko, can resurrect his career by relocating his training camp to the United States, according to the Ukrainian’s manager.

That is the expert opinion of Klitschko’s former manager Bernd Bonte, who was instrumental in putting together the heavyweight and legendary coach Emanuel Steward.

After losses to Ross Puritty, Corrie Sanders, and Lamon Brewster, the Ukrainian appeared to be down and out.

Steward, however, guided Klitschko to a nine-year reign in the blue ribband division under his tutelage at Detroit’s famous Kronk gym.

And with AJ, who spent his summer vacation training in the United States and was in need of some inspiration at the school of hard knocks, Bonte understands the value of a change of scenery.

“When I called Emanuel and set up a meeting between him and Wladimir, the rest is history as we both know,” he told Vegas Insider.

“Wladimir came back stronger than he had ever been before, thanks to Emanuel’s support, different tactics, and close relationship.”

“After that, he went almost a decade without losing.”

AJ is capable of doing so.”

In 2017, Bonte stood ringside as Joshua, 32, defeated Klitschko, 45, in an 11-round thriller.

AJ had to work his way up the deck, bite down on his gumshield, and physically beat his now-mentor to the ground at times.

But, four years later, in a 12-round fight against Klitschko’s countryman Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua erred on the side of caution.

He was defeated and stripped of the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles.

Bonte has urged AJ to get rough and tough like he did against Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans in order to avenge himself and reclaim those belts.

“AJ has to fight like the big dog,” Bonte said.

“He’s the bigger puncher, he’s taller, he’s 17 stone, he’s got to fight like a big dog and put pressure on Usyk.”

“It’s difficult because he’s a versatile, good counter boxer, but AJ has a good chance to win that fight if he lets his jab go and throws more combinations and right hands and puts more pressure on him, taking a higher risk.”

“He became too cautious, and in the rematch, he must go all-in, because it’s all or nothing.”

He'll have to take a few more

