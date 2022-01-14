Anthony Joshua only watched FOUR ROUNDS of Oleksandr Usyk’s defeat because he “didn’t like the way Oleksandr Usyk boxed.”

Because ‘he didn’t like the way he boxed,’ Anthony Joshua only watched FOUR ROUNDS of his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

In September, AJ was stunned over the course of 12 rounds, falling victim to Usyk’s 12-round masterclass.

And it was so heartbreaking that the British superstar couldn’t bring himself to watch the entire rematch.

“I believe AJ wins that second time around,” Derek Chisora, 38, said on talkSPORT.

“When I asked him if he had seen the fight, he said he had only seen four rounds because he didn’t like the way he boxed.”

“When I asked what he was planning for the rematch, he said, ‘You’ll see.'”

Joshua, 32, has considered switching his training team ahead of his scheduled rematch with Usyk, 34.

Following the loss, AJ traveled to America to meet with various gyms and coaches, prompting speculation that he and head cornerback Rob McCracken might part ways.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In the professional ranks, McCracken has coached AJ to two unified heavyweight titles and gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Joshua’s replacement for Team GB’s boxing coach or the addition of a trainer to work alongside him has yet to be determined.

However, when he returns to full training camp in preparation for his rematch with Usyk, he will make an announcement.

“He’s been working hard,” promoter Eddie Hearn said to iFL TV.

“Clearly, his trip to America and subsequent training in the United Kingdom with various people… trainers flying in.”

When I asked if he had seen the fight, he said he had only seen four rounds because he didn’t like the way he boxed.

“I believe AJ will make an announcement when camp begins, which is expected to be in late January or early February.”

“However, he’s put in a lot of effort to get it right.

‘Do you think it’s risky to hire a new trainer?’ a number of people have asked.

“I flip that around and ask, ‘Do you think it’s risky to be uncomfortable with your setup or surroundings?’

“He’s worked hard to ensure he gets it right.

“I’m guessing he’ll make an announcement about his training team once camp starts.”