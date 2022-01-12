Anthony Joshua reveals his top ten gym rules, telling ‘traitors’ and’spies’ like Oleksandr Usyk to ‘f*** off.’

Before his do-or-die rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua told potential spies in his training camp to ‘f**k off.’

In April, the Watford warrior will attempt to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles from the slick southpaw, though no date for their rematch has been set.

Joshua, 32, has parted ways with long-time coach Rob McCracken for the showdown, but the identity of his new head coach has remained a mystery so far.

On Instagram, he posted a list of gym rules that included the warning: “Anyone who traitors our gym or visiting spies, f**k off because we don’t want you.”

Joshua, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, has taken a “big risk” by hiring a new coach just months before one of his most important fights.

“It is a huge risk,” Matchroom Boxing’s CEO said, “but if you feel like you need a change and you can’t go on in the same way anymore, the alternative is much more risky.”

“I believe we shouldn’t be taking that rematch if AJ didn’t make any changes and wasn’t comfortable with his approach going into the rematch.”

“However, because he’s been so proactive and positive, I’m confident he’ll be happy with whatever path he chooses.”

“I’m a lot more at ease with this option than with the alternative, which is to leave it.”

He’s looking for something new, and he’s very excited about it.

“In this fight, the most important thing for him is to be mentally at ease with his preparation.”

Last September, Joshua lost a lopsided points decision to the undefeated Usyk in a Tottenham fight, which may have jeopardized a lucrative Battle of Britain matchup with Tyson Fury.

“I have high expectations of myself,” the London 2012 Olympian said last week to Sky Sports.

“That’s why I felt like I never made excuses when I lost the first time, but I had a good reason.”

“I accepted my loss, but I knew I’d get it back.”

As a result, I just brushed it aside.

But this one was especially painful because I was completely committed.

“No issues arose.”

Everything seemed to be fine.

I just went in there and lost to the night’s better man, and it hurt.

“However, it provided me with motivation to get myself out of that situation.”

“It killed me mentally, but I fought back and will redeem myself.”

