Anthony Joshua tells Dillian Whyte to “show respect” after Alexander Povetkin KO

Anthony Joshua has told Dillian Whyte to “learn some respect” after his shock defeat by Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte declined to shake hands with Alexander Povetkin after the Russian knocked out the Londoner in the fifth round of their heavyweight clash.

The Brit did later acknowledge his opponent but in the aftermath of the fight was clearly still coming to terms with a defeat which has cost him his world title shot.

Having waited more than 1,000 days, Whyte only had to beat Povetkin to clinch a clash with Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder – but he was instead knocked out.

And Joshua, who was speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, said Whyte had to learn to be graceful in defeat.

“Dillian needs to learn some respect and shake hands,” said the heavyweight world champion.

Whyte looked to be in control of the contest having twice floored his opponent in the fourth round.

But he was unable to seize the moment – something Joshua feels ultimately cost him the match.

“I asked Johnny [Nelson], ‘Does Dillian still have that instinct in him?’ Because the fight was called maximum violence,” he added.

“When he had the opportunity to take him out, I wanted to see that maximum violence.

“That’s why for me, when I smell blood, I go in there to take someone out, but sometimes you can get caught in the exchange.

“But at the end of the day, if you leave it a round or two later, as we’ve seen there anything can happen.

“The tactic go out the window. You’ve just got to remember this is a fight, you’ve got to take the man out and move on to the next.”

Whyte left the ring as quickly as he could but later asked promoter Eddie Hearn to make sure he exercised his rematch clause.

“Can we get the rematch in December?” the beaten man asked.

“Okay cool. I’m good, I’m good, it’s one of them things where he just landed.

“I was bossing it. It is what it is. Rematch, it’s all good. That’s what heavyweight boxing is about.”