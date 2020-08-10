Anthony Joshua threatened by Dillian Whyte and blasts ‘he talks a lot of c***’ after rival vowed to ‘give him a punch’

ANTHONY JOSHUA has been accused of “talking c**p” by Dillian Whyte after threatening to give him a punch.

WBA, IBF and WBO king Joshua – who beat Whyte in 2015 – will be ringside to watch his rival face former opponent Alexander Povetkin, 40, on August 22.

AJ – who beat the Russian via a seventh-round TKO in 2018 – told Sky Sports: “I might get in there and give him a punch as well. You’re getting me psyched up now.”

The warning, however serious or not, did not go down well with Whyte.

Whyte, 32, responded: “He might get a box, if he does that. If he does that, he might get a box, there and then, one box.

“He thinks it’s a game, but I don’t play games with these guys.

“They think it’s a game, scream and shout and get in each other’s faces, but if he does, he will get a box.

“There’s no consistency with him. He says this, then he says that. He just talks a lot of c***.

“I’m sick and tired of all these guys that’s talking, talking, talking all the time.”

The heavyweight feud dates back to 2009, when Whyte beat Joshua in the amateurs.

Their rematch came six years later, which AJ won after a savage uppercut in round seven.

They have held talks over a decider, but Whyte instead chose to pursue the WBC title, now held by Tyson Fury, 31.

Fury won the belt against Deontay Wilder, 34, in February but is contracted to a third bout with the American.

Should he win, the WBC have mandated him to face Whyte, further delaying an undisputed title spectacle against Joshua.

But Whyte has not ruled out fighting AJ over the Gypsy King as long as he can challenge for his first world championship.

He said: “Beat Povetkin then if Joshua wants to fight, we’ll fight. If Fury wants to fight, we can fight.

“There’s only three or four big fights out there for me now after this one and I just want to have them.

“The biggest two is Joshua and Fury. If I beat them then I’ve had an amazing career, and that’s what I want to do.”