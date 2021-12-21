Anthony Joshua wants to fight Usyk and Fury, but he has a 23-0 knockout artist who is heavier than Gypsy King seeking vengeance.

Anthony Joshua wants to fight Usyk and Fury, but has a 23-0 knockout artist who is heavier than Gypsy King looking for vengeance.

ANTHONY JOSHUA wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, but he may have to contend with a new heavyweight opponent.

The British fighter is determined to reclaim his belts from Ukrainian Usyk before facing the Gypsy King in a massive battle of Britain, but an undefeated giant has his sights set on AJ as well.

Zhang Zhilei is a 23-0 heavyweight man-mountain who is looking for an AJ brawl in Beijing.

With 18 of his 23 victories coming via knockout, the Chinese superstar is a knockout machine.

He towers over AJ, who he defeated in the London 2012 Olympic quarter-final on points.

The 38-year-old also weighs 19st 8lbs.

Zhang won super-heavyweight Olympic gold in Beijing 2008, while David Price of the United Kingdom took bronze.

He also wants to fight in a massive AJ match at the historic Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium.

“I’d love to fight AJ in China because of our amateur backgrounds,” Zhang said, as reported by FightMag.

“We have everything because the venue is there; the Bird’s Nest holds 100,000 people.”

“Beijing and Shanghai are the two largest cities in China, both of which are economically developed and where boxing is gaining popularity.

“The sports fans there like boxing, and they like AJ, so it would be huge for boxing if we could make it happen.”

Zhang’s most recent victory came on the undercard of George Kambosos’ upset of Teofimo Lopez.

After the loser was knocked down twice, the ref quickly waved it off after the huge southpaw clobbered American Craig Lewis in under six minutes.

The IBF has Zhang ranked 13th and the WBO has him ranked eighth.

He’s also signed to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, the same promoter as Joshua, increasing the likelihood of the fight taking place.

After losing on points at Tottenham’s stadium in September, AJ is set for a rematch with Usyk next year.

