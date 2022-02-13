Anthony Joshua ‘won’t’ rematch Oleksandr Usyk, according to Tyson Fury, who predicts the Ukrainian will ‘STOP’ AJ if the fight takes place.

In a fight with slick southpaw Usyk in Tottenham last September, Joshua had the unified heavyweight titles ripped from his grasp.

AJ immediately invoked his contract’s rematch clause to face the undefeated Ukrainian, despite Fury’s doubts that the fight will happen.

“I personally don’t think it happens because Joshua doesn’t want it, and two, if it does happen, which I don’t think it will, I think Usyk stops him this time,” he told iFL TV.

“You heard it first here, and to be honest, I rarely get them [predictions]wrong.”

“By the way, Eddie, I’m aware of your claims that I don’t want to fight Usyk.

“Please have your man fight him and get that big L [loss]back.

“Prove me wrong, wrong dosser; you’re my employee.”

Fury, 33, is preparing for a rematch with old sparring partner Dillian Whyte, though he could have faced Usyk had an eleventh-hour deal to make an undisputed bout fall through last month not fallen through.

“I’d fight Usyk seven days a week, 62 times on a Sunday in his backyard,” Fury said in response to AJ promoter Eddie Hearn’s claim that Fury was ducking the fight.

“I’d fight Usyk and Joshua on the same night because I don’t respect them and think they’re jerks in comparison to me.”

“As for avoiding someone, I’ve only had three fights with Deontay Wilder.

Do you think a middleweight or a bodybuilder will bother me? I’ll annihilate them.

“Just so everyone knows, the only reason this fight was called off at the last minute was because AJ wanted more money and thought I was going to give him an extra five million dollars.”

“When Usyk beats Joshua again, he’ll have no problem fighting me.”

Then Joshua has no chance of winning the undisputed title.”

Although Hearn recently revealed that Joshua’s high-stakes rematch with Usyk will take place in the United Kingdom in May, no date has been set.

“It’s clear AJ will be fighting Usyk, which is his preferred choice,” promoter Eddie Hearn told the BBC.

“That fight will take place in May.”

“We’ve had offers from all over the world for that fight, including the United Kingdom, America, and the Middle East.”

“I’d like to do it in the UK, but we’ll see what happens.”

