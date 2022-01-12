Anthony Joshua’s body transformation from a skinny Nigerian kid to a two-time heavyweight champion is incredible.

ANTHONY JOSHUA is known for his hulking, Adonis-like physique, but he wasn’t always blessed with such a muscular physique.

Although it’s difficult to believe now, the former unified heavyweight champion was once a skinny kid.

Photos of AJ as a 12-year-old at a Nigerian boarding school show how skinny he was before he started his athletic career.

Joshua began boxing in 2007, thanks to his cousin and fellow professional Ben Ileyemi, after years of athletic training.

And the rigorous strength and conditioning training he did in addition to his boxing had a significant impact on his physique.

When Joshua made his pro debut at the age of 18, he looked nothing like the bean pole kid who spent time at the Mayflower Boarding School in Ikenne.

“I spent about nine months in a boarding school,” he said in an interview with Vogue about his time there.

“This is a difficult situation.

There will be no frills.

There is no YouTube, no boxing, and education is limited to ‘I want you to be a doctor or a lawyer.’

“None of that; it’s a doctor or a lawyer, plain and simple.”

As a result, education is crucial in Nigerian schools, particularly in boarding schools.”

“Discipline,” he added later, “so you’re not going to make the same mistake tomorrow because of your mistake, so that’s why I believe mistakes are good.”

Throughout his much-discussed career, his transformations have continued.

AJ weighed a career-high 18 stone and 13lbs when he defeated Carlos Takam in October 2017, but he slimmed down significantly for his do-or-die rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr two years later, weighing in at 16 stone and 13lbs.

He did, however, bulk up for his ill-fated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last September, weighing just over 17 stone.

The Watford striker is gearing up for a rematch with the Ukrainian southpaw, who dominated their Tottenham encounter.

The fight was supposed to take place in late March, but it has been moved to April.

“I think April is realistic for that fight,” promoter Eddie Hearn recently stated.

“February will be here before you know it, and these fights require a lot of planning.”

“For us, the preferred date and venue for that fight will be in the United Kingdom, which would require us to fight outside, so we’re not interested in fighting in March.”

“Since the fight, AJ has been working out consistently.

“Realistically, starting your training camp in February makes even April quite tight, but that is the…

