Anthony Joshua’s body transformation from a skinny Nigerian kid to a two-time heavyweight champion is incredible.

ANTHONY JOSHUA is known for his hulking, Adonis-like physique, but he wasn’t always blessed with such a muscular physique.

Although it’s difficult to believe now, the former unified heavyweight champion used to be a regular skinny kid.

Photos of AJ as a 12-year-old at a Nigerian boarding school show how skinny he was before he started his athletic career.

Joshua began boxing in 2007 after years of athletic training, thanks to his cousin and fellow pro Ben Ileyemi.

He also supplemented his boxing with rigorous strength and conditioning training, which had a significant impact on his physique.

When Joshua made his pro debut at the age of 18, he looked nothing like the bean pole kid who spent time at the Mayflower Boarding School in Ikenne.

“I spent about nine months in a boarding school,” he said in an interview with Vogue.

“It’s extremely difficult.

There’s no nonsense here.

There is no YouTube, no boxing, and education is limited to ‘I want you to be a doctor or a lawyer.’

“None of that; it’s a simple choice between doctor and lawyer.”

As a result, education is crucial in Nigerian schools, particularly in boarding schools.”

“Discipline,” he continued later, “so you’re not going to make the same mistake tomorrow because of your mistake, so that’s why I believe mistakes are good.”

Throughout his much-discussed career, his transformations have continued.

AJ weighed a career-high 18 stone and 13lbs when he defeated Carlos Takam in October 2017, but he slimmed down significantly for his do-or-die rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr two years later, weighing 16 stone and 13lbs.

He did, however, bulk up for his ill-fated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last September, weighing just over 17 stone.

The Watford striker is gearing up for a rematch with the Ukrainian southpaw, who dominated their Tottenham encounter.

The fight was originally scheduled for late March, but it has been rescheduled for April.

“I think April is realistic for that fight,” promoter Eddie Hearn said recently.

“February will be here before you know it, and these fights require a lot of planning.”

“For us, the preferred date and venue for that fight will be in the United Kingdom, which would require us to fight outside, so we’re not interested in fighting in March.”

“Since the fight, AJ has been training fairly consistently.

“Realistically, starting your training camp in February makes even April quite tight, but that is the…

