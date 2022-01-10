Anthony Joshua’s body transformation from a skinny Nigerian kid to a two-time heavyweight champion is incredible.

ANTHONY JOSHUA is famous for his hulking, Adonis-like physique, but he wasn’t always blessed with such a physique.

Although it’s difficult to believe now, the former unified heavyweight champion was once just like any other skinny kid.

Photos of AJ as a 12-year-old at a Nigerian boarding school show how skinny he was before he started his athletic career.

Joshua took up boxing in 2007 after years of athletic training, thanks to his cousin and fellow pro Ben Ileyemi.

And the rigorous strength and conditioning training he did in addition to his boxing had a significant impact on his physique.

When Joshua made his pro debut at the age of 18, he looked nothing like the bean pole kid who spent time at the Mayflower Boarding School in Ikenne.

“I spent about nine months in a boarding school,” he said in an interview with Vogue about his time there.

“This is a difficult situation.

There will be no frills.

There is no YouTube, no boxing, and education is ‘I want you to be a doctor or a lawyer.’

“None of that; it’s a simple choice between doctor and lawyer.”

As a result, education is crucial in Nigerian schools, particularly in boarding schools.”

“Discipline,” he added later, “so you’re not going to make the same mistake tomorrow because of your mistake, so that’s why I believe mistakes are good.”

Throughout his much-discussed career, his transformations have continued.

AJ weighed a career-high 18 stone and 13lbs when he defeated Carlos Takam in October 2017, but he slimmed down significantly for his do-or-die rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr two years later, weighing in at 16 stone and 13lbs.

He did, however, bulk up for his ill-fated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last September, weighing just over 17 stone.

The Watford striker is gearing up for a rematch with the Ukrainian southpaw, who dominated their Tottenham encounter.

The fight was supposed to take place in late March, but it has been moved to April.

“I think April is realistic for that fight,” promoter Eddie Hearn recently stated.

“February will be here before you know it, and these fights require a lot of planning.”

“For us, the preferred date and venue for that fight will be in the United Kingdom, in which case we will have to fight outside, so we are not interested in fighting in March.”

“Since the fight, AJ has been putting in a lot of work in the gym.

“In reality, if you start your training camp in February, even April will be tight, but that is the…

