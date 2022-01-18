Anthony Martial, a Manchester United outcast, has agreed to join Juventus on a loan deal, according to reports.

WANTAWAY Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has reportedly agreed to join Juventus in Serie A.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has accused him of requesting to be left out of United’s matchday squad for the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Martial, on the other hand, refutes Rangnick’s claim.

“I will never refuse to play for Manchester United,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never do so again.”

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Martial’s exit is edging closer, with the 26-year-old content to join Juventus.

Martial would be taken on a season-long loan by the Italian club.

Juve also wants Man United to cover some of Martial’s wages, which could be a stumbling block.

Despite this, talks are still ongoing.

One thing is certain: Martial will not join a Premier League rival in the winter transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martial is not interested in joining another English club.

