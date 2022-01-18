Anthony Martial, a Manchester United outcast, ‘wants to leave this month but NOT on loan amid interest from Barcelona, Juventus, and Sevilla.’

ANTHONY MARTIAL wants to join a foreign club this month, and Juventus and Barcelona are among the clubs interested.

Manchester United rejected Newcastle and Tottenham’s bids because Martial does not want to join another Premier League team.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, there may be an opportunity for Martial to leave on loan to a foreign club.

Sevilla had a bid rejected for the striker, but they may be willing to try again.

The Spanish team, on the other hand, may be unable to afford Martial’s salary.

If United is to let Martial leave on a short-term deal, they want his salary paid in full as well as a loan fee.

That means he could join Juventus or Barcelona, both of whom are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old.

United and Juventus are reportedly in talks, with Martial keen on joining the Serie A giants.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Ralf Rangnick claimed Martial refused to play, so he was left out of United’s squad for Saturday’s match against Aston Villa.

Martial has not trained since, according to Rangnick, and his future at United is in jeopardy.

This season, he has only made seven Premier League appearances, scoring once.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.