Anthony Martial, a wanted-by Manchester United striker,’snubs a £30 million Newcastle transfer’ in favor of a move to Barcelona.

ANTHONY MARTIAL is said to have turned down the chance to join Newcastle from Manchester United.

When the Red Devils paid £36 million to Monaco in 2015 for the French forward, he became the most expensive teenager in world football.

The 26-year-old had a memorable start to his career at Old Trafford, scoring 79 goals in 268 appearances for the club.

However, he has found himself on the periphery at United in recent months, having started just two Premier League games this season and two more in cup competitions.

This has sparked speculation about Martial’s future, with Sevilla and Barcelona both reportedly interested in signing him on a loan deal.

However, there has been talk that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle wanted to bring him to the region.

On Friday, the relegation-threatened club strengthened their survival bid by signing full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million.

Howe’s main goal in the transfer market remains defense, but Callum Wilson’s injury has forced him to look for attacking help.

Newcastle, despite their willingness to spend the money to secure his services, will now have to look elsewhere.

According to Sport, Martial has ‘no interest’ in joining the Magpies.

It even claims that the star’refused to sign’ for the Magpies after they made a £30 million offer for him.

Martial’s preferred option now appears to be a move to Spain, with United manager Ralf Rangnick admitting the ace wants out of Old Trafford.

“He explained to me that he’s been at Manchester United for seven years and that he feels it’s time for a change, to go somewhere else,” he said recently.

“I think this is understandable in some ways; I could follow his thoughts, but it’s also necessary to consider the club’s current situation.”

“We have Covid times, three competitions, and we still have high ambitions and want to be as successful as possible.”

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.