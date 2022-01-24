Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on loan, with the Spanish club confident of completing the deal within hours.

Anthony Martial, a former Manchester United player, is set to join Sevilla on loan, with the Spanish club confident of completing the deal in the next few hours.

Since Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in early December, the 26-year-old has not started any of the Red Devils’ nine Premier League games.

And he now appears to be on his way out until the end of the season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Monday evening, “Talks for Anthony Martial to join Sevilla on loan will continue in the coming hours.”

“The club is confident, and Martial is the main focus.”

Since joining Manchester United in 2015, Martial has 79 goals and 50 assists in 269 appearances.

However, following a squabble with new manager Rangnick, he was forced to sit out four games.

Martial refused to travel with the team for their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, according to the German coach.

“He didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick said.

“Normally, he would have been in the squad, but he refused.

That is why he was not accompanying us on our journey.”

However, Martial responded to his manager’s remarks with a social media post of his own.

“I will never refuse to play a match for Man United,” he said.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never do so again.”

Since then, the Frenchman has played in United’s 3-1 victory over Brentford.

He then came on for a few minutes late in the game against West Ham at Old Trafford, where he saw Marcus Rashford score a stoppage time winner to give United a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, England international Jesse Lingard is linked with a move away from Manchester United.

West Ham, Newcastle, and Nice are among the clubs rumored to be interested in the 29-year-old.

