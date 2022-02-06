Anthony Martial, on loan from Manchester United, has a frustrating Sevilla debut and is subbed off after only FOUR MONTHS.

Following his loan move from Manchester United, ANTHONY MARTIAL had a frustrating debut for Sevilla against Osasuna.

Last month, the French striker had a public spat with Red Devils manager Ralf Rangnick over claims that he refused to be a substitute against Aston Villa.

On social media, the 26-year-old denied the allegations, and his move to LaLiga was eventually forced through.

Last night, Martial would have hoped to make an immediate impact for his new team as they attempted to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid.

He and his teammates, on the other hand, had a difficult evening as Sevilla blew a chance to win by missing a stoppage-time penalty.

Martial made his first start in FOUR MONTHS, but he looked rusty the entire game before being taken off with 14 minutes remaining.

The second-placed team was unable to break down their tenacious opponents, with Youssef En-Nesyri providing their best opening until the final seconds.

He, on the other hand, shot straight into Sergio Herrera’s arms.

In extra time, Sevilla’s big chance arrived, only for Ivan Rakitic to waste it from 12 yards.

As a result of the result, they are now three points behind Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

Martial, who struggled to make an impact during his preseason, will be hoping for a better start at home.

On Friday, Sevilla hosts Elche at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

