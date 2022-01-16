Anthony Martial responds to Ralf Rangnick’s claim that he refused to face Aston Villa by saying, ‘I will never disrespect the fans.’

After Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he refused to travel to Aston Villa, Anthony Martial retaliated.

In the 2-2 draw at Villa Park, Rangnick used just eight substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers.

Martial was left out of the matchday squad amid reports that he may be leaving Old Trafford this month, but he denied claims that he refused to play.

“I’ll never refuse to play a match for Man United,” Martial wrote on his Instagram story.

“I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve never disrespected the club or the fans, and I’ll never do so again.”

Rangnick had blamed the Frenchman for his absence from Saturday’s game, which prompted the outburst.

“He didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick explained.

“Normally, he would have been in the squad, but he refused.

That’s why he didn’t accompany us on our trip yesterday (Friday).”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Sevilla are said to be planning a new loan bid for Martial this month.

However, there has been a stumbling block in the negotiations, with United demanding that Sevilla pay more than half of Martial’s £130k weekly wages, which Sevilla refuses to do.

And, after turning down a move to Newcastle, Martial now appears to be in a pickle, with Rangnick refusing to include him in his squad.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.