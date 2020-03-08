Anthony Martial shows off his GRUESOME battle scars for Manchester United

Anthony Martial has shown off his brutal battle scars after colliding with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during Manchester United’s huge win over their arch rivals.

The French striker went down midway through the second half after chasing down the Brazilian goalkeeper before colliding with the goalpost.

After receiving medical treatment, Martial was able to continue and lead the line admirably as United saw out a big win over Pep Guardiola’s side.

And the Frenchman has taken to Instagram to show off the gruesome wounds obtained from the collision.

In a short video clip, a deep gash is seen on each of Martial’s legs in what was a brutal coming together between the pair.

Despite the clear pain, Manchester United’s number nine put in a man of the match display to help his side keep up with Chelsea in the race for the top four.

Martial had put the hosts in front on 30 minutes after lashing home a delicate Bruno Fernandes free kick.

United looked to be holding out for a 1-0 win before Scott McTominay capitalised on poor distribution from Ederson to double the lead with a cool finish from range.

The win means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side move up to fifth ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and sit just three points behind Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side.