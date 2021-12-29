While the NFL star was missing practice with the Washington Redskins, Anthony Sweat, Montez’s younger brother, was shot and killed in Henrico County.

Anthony R Sweat, the pass runner’s younger brother, was 27.

According to county police, he was fatally shot on Tuesday in Henrico, Virginia.

A call about a shooting at an apartment complex came in shortly after 4 p.m.

Anthony had already died when the cops arrived.

Following the tragic news, Montez was absent from the Washington Football Team’s practice on Wednesday.

The Washington Redskins’ coach, Ron Rivera, started his press conference with Sweat and his family by expressing his condolences.

“The families are going through a difficult time, and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” he said.

“We go out of our way to make sure the players know we’re here to help them.”

“In addition to a team psychologist, we have position coaches, coordinators, and Malcolm Blacken, our director of player development, all of whom are available.”

“We’re going to be there for them.”

