Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur 2 LIVE RESULTS: ACTION IS IN FULL SWING at Copper Box – stream FREE, watch on TV, and get the latest undercard news.

ANTHONY YARDE will face Lyndon Arthur for the second time tonight, and he is out for vengeance.

Arthur won the WBO inter-continental light heavyweight title in a split decision last December in the capital.

Our live blog below will keep you up to date on everything…

COMING UP:

Juan Jose Jurado takes on Dennis McCann, a popular prospect.

McCann, a bantamweight, is unbeaten in ten fights with six KOs and is one of the country’s brightest prospects.

He’ll be trying to make a statement with this performance.

SOKOLOWSKI vs FOX

The fight was scored 79-75 in favor of Sokolowski, who deservedly won.

During the eight-round fight, Sokolowski landed a few big shots and was rewarded for his efforts.

Fox displayed flashes of slick boxing, slipping, countering, and quick hands, but his work was inconsistent.

SKOLOWSKI vs. FOX

Fox isn’t looking very convincing this far into the fight.

He’s landed a few counter right hands, most notably the uppercut, and he flicks his jab well.

But Sokolowski is the aggressor, and simply walking forward results in more shots.

YARDE 2 vs. ARTHUR

Dennis McCann, a bantamweight prospect, adores Haribos.

He enjoyed tucking into a pack on the scales after successfully reaching the 8st 6lb limit.

When he faces Juan Jose Jurado, can he improve his boxing record with an 11th career victory?

@ODennismccann @[email protected]

YARDE 2 vs. ARTHUR

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde will face off again tonight, almost a year after they first met in the ring.

Arthur bolted…

