Anthony Yarde warns that there will be no more Mr Nice Guy in the rematch with Lyndon Arthur, claiming that ‘they know what’s coming.’

ANTHONY YARDE has issued a warning that there will be no more Mr Nice Guy in his rematch with Lyndon Arthur.

One year ago, the British light-heavyweight was stunned in defeat after trading jabs with Arthur for 12 rounds behind closed doors.

Yarde’s signature pressure and power were absent, save for a dramatic late onslaught in the final three minutes that put him a punch or two away from winning.

But, in a second chance Copper Box rematch on Saturday, the Beast from the East promised to leave boxing etiquette at the door once the first bell rang.

“When me and him spoke, we gave respect to each other in terms of our boxing IQ and the things we were doing,” Yarde, 30, told SunSport.

“However, that isn’t fan-friendly; it is tedious.

Like fencing, it was a tagging match.

This fight will now be about that.

“Those who know how I crack it, know how I fight, I’m just going to be myself in this fight.”

Arthur, 29, used only his jab to retain his Commonwealth title and unbeaten record inside the empty Church of England HQ a year ago.

And Yarde, who has 20 knockouts in his 23 wins, failed in his attempt to outbox Arthur by mirroring his boxing and moving tactics, according to two judges.

But, following their disputed split-decision, he vowed to leave no room for debate this time and get back to what he does best.

“Him and his trainer Pat Barrat, they know what’s coming,” Yarde said.

“They know what’s coming, and if they think it’ll be reckless, they’re fooling themselves.”

“They know who I am and respect me enough to recognize that I am a formidable fighter, and respect is reciprocated.”

“However, I’m going to get it done.”

After being ranked No. 1 in the WBO, Arthur would have expected a fight for a version of the 175-pound world title by now.

However, due to a rematch clause, he must now defeat Yarde for the third time in his career.

The first was in August of this year, when Sergey Kovalev, 39, knocked out Yarde in round 11 in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Yarde would have looked back and studied what went wrong a second time, but he would have had no qualms about reliving Arthur’s defeat.

And, with their rivalry’s final chapter yet to be written, the former world…

