Anti-vax Novak Djokovic was photographed smiling with children at a tennis charity event just one day after testing positive for Covid.

After testing positive for Covid, ANTI-VAX tennis star Novak Djokovic was photographed smiling while handing out awards to a group of young tennis fans.

The World No. 1 tested positive on December 16, but was reportedly seen without a mask at a ceremony on December 17 at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade.

Djokovic, a Serbian, was detained for nine hours in Melbourne airport on January 4 after arriving for the Australian Open, and has been forced to isolate in a hotel since.

After being granted a vaccine exemption to compete in the Australian Open, the nine-time champion sparked outrage.

His medical exemption had been granted by two independent medical panels organized by Tennis Australia and Victoria state, according to tournament organizers.

However, Djokovic’s visa was revoked by Australia’s Border Force after he arrived in Australia to compete in the Australian Open at around 11.15 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court have scheduled a hearing for Djokovic’s injunction request against the visa cancellation on Thursday.

His attorneys claim he was given a vaccine exemption because he had recently recovered from the virus.

However, new photos appear to show the actor smiling the day after his lawyers claimed he tested positive for the drug, surrounded by award winners.

Djokovic, who was not wearing a mask, attended an event hosted by the Tennis Association of Belgrade at his tennis center and posed for photographs with the children.

It’s unclear whether the superstar took the PCR test on December 16 and received his results the same day, or if he simply received his results.

On December 16, he also attended a special indoor ceremony at the Tennis Centre to receive a stamp created in his honor.

Djokovic has not publicly stated his vaccination status, but he did admit last year that he was “anti-vaccination.”

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Serbia, with 9,122 new cases reported on Thursday and a total of 12,850 deaths.

As a result of the latest figures, the country was placed on “circuit-breaker” lockdown earlier this year.

And there are still social distancing rules in place, with indoor and outdoor gatherings limited to five people.

They also made it mandatory to wear masks indoors and keep a safe distance from each other.

His legal hearing is on Monday, and he’s been forced to wait it out in the infamous “Alternative Place of Detention.”

He has requested a personal chef and access to a tennis court, both of which are said to have been denied by Australian officials…

