Antonee Robinson’s £10 million move from Wigan to AC Milan breaks down after ‘row between clubs’

Wigan have confirmed Antonee Robinson’s £10million move to AC Milan has collapsed hours before the transfer deadline after medical tests couldn’t be completed in time.

The two clubs had agreed a £10m fee for the left-back, which would’ve seen the 22-year-old move to the Rossoneri less than a year after joining Wigan from Everton for £1.3m.

But Wigan have released a statement on their official website confirming that the length of time required to complete medical tests has scuppered the move.

The statement read: ‘Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson will remain at the DW Stadium after his move to AC Milan could not be completed.

‘Robinson, 22, travelled to Milan this morning after the two clubs agreed a fee for the permanent transfer on Thursday evening.

‘The USA international underwent a medical examination with AC Milan, though further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.

‘As such, the deal could not be formally ratified before the 8pm Italian transfer deadline on Friday.’

According to The Sun, Robinson has now flown back to Lancashire and is said to be ‘gutted’ that his dream move to Milan is off.

The USA international had impressed Milan scouts with his performances this term after starting all of Wigan’s Championship games this season.

His rise has been all the more surprising given the lack of playing time he was afforded at Everton.

The defender came through the Toffees’ academy but was farmed out on loan to Bolton and Wigan in consecutive seasons prior to joining Wigan last July.