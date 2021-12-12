Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, was personally invited to an Ed Sheeran concert in Paris by the superstar musician.

After missing out on Lionel Messi’s meeting with the footballer in September, superstar songwriter Ed Sheeran has invited the footballer’s wife to his next show in Paris.

Antonela Roccuzzo was devastated when her husband got ahead of her and ended up taking a selfie with the singer during a visit to Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium.

After former teammate Luis Suarez’s wife Sofia Balbi, a close friend of Antonela, revealed she was a fan of the Halifax-born musician by saying on social media: “Someone I know loves this photo,” Messi, 34, wrote alongside the snap: “She missed out on the photo but he said hello.”

The pretty brunette mother of three, who was caught on camera doing a perfect inverted yoga pose to an Ed Sheeran music video playing on her living room TV last week, received an apology and a personal invitation to his next show overnight.

“I was so sorry not to meet you in Paris,” he told an Argentinian journalist close to Antonela during an interview, “but I’m going to be playing at the Stade de France next summer if you want to come.”

“Come to a show whenever you want, and I’ll see you there,” she says.

“And I’ve got a vinyl for you too,” he said, holding up a copy of his new album Equals.

“Many thanks.”

“Hi Anto, I’m here with my friend Ed who wants to tell you something,” said actress and broadcaster Daniela Aita, who took a break from her interview so Ed could extend a personal invitation to one of his biggest fans.

“I’m going to join you guys,” she joked after Sheeran apologized for not being able to meet Antonela earlier this year.

On September 28, Messi met up with the singer-songwriter after watching the Argentinian score in PSG’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester City, and the two appeared to be in awe of each other in the resulting selfie.

“A pleasure to meet you, superstar Ed,” the footballer wrote next to the snap, which received nearly 12 million likes.

Sheeran is set to perform at the Stade de France, the home of the French national football team, on July 29 of next year, and has now paved the way for Antonela and her husband to be among the VIP guests.

