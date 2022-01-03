Antonio Brown: A FOX Sideline Reporter Shares Her Thoughts

Antonio Brown: A FOX Sideline Reporter Expresses Her Mood

After Antonio Brown’s sideline meltdown during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, FOX Sports NFL’s Jennifer Hale tweeted an empathetic message to the now-former Buccaneers receiver.

“Praying for Antonio Brown,” Hale expressed his concern.

“I had a long chat [with]him before the game,” she explained.

He was all smiles as he explained that his ankle wasn’t 100 percent, but he was still playing for his team and preparing for the playoffs with his brothers.”

Praying for Antonio Brown: long chat w/ him pregame. He was all smiles, saying his ankle wasn’t 100%, but he was playing for his team, preparing for postseason w/ his brothers. What happened between that & the 2nd half meltdown? Praying for peace & guidance for him. @NFLonFOXpic.twitter.com/VplQs9LoaO — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) January 2, 2022