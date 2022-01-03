Trending
Infosurhoy

Antonio Brown: A FOX Sideline Reporter Shares Her Thoughts

0
By on Sports

Antonio Brown: A FOX Sideline Reporter Expresses Her Mood

After Antonio Brown’s sideline meltdown during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, FOX Sports NFL’s Jennifer Hale tweeted an empathetic message to the now-former Buccaneers receiver.

“Praying for Antonio Brown,” Hale expressed his concern.

“I had a long chat [with]him before the game,” she explained.

He was all smiles as he explained that his ankle wasn’t 100 percent, but he was still playing for his team and preparing for the playoffs with his brothers.”

FOX Sideline Reporter Shares Her Feelings On Antonio Brown

FOX Sideline Reporter Shares Her Feelings On Antonio Brown

Comments are closed.