Antonio Brown claims that “a couple” NFL teams have “called” him.

Other NFL teams are already showing interest in former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown.

In a wide-ranging interview with Complex.com, he confirmed that a couple of teams have already contacted him.

Brown, who is now a free agent, should benefit from this heading into the offseason.

