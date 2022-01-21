Antonio Brown claims that “a couple” NFL teams have “called” him.
Other NFL teams are already showing interest in former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown.
In a wide-ranging interview with Complex.com, he confirmed that a couple of teams have already contacted him.
Brown, who is now a free agent, should benefit from this heading into the offseason.
Antonio Brown Says He’s Been “Called” By “A Couple” NFL Teams
Antonio Brown Says He’s Been “Called” By “A Couple” NFL Teams
Antonio Brown tells us that multiple teams have reached out since his release from the Bucs.
Our sitdown with AB: https://t.co/Vrz3tf6gNWpic.twitter.com/t98Nf0ok9J
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 21, 2022