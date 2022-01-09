Antonio Brown claims to have received a football contract offer.

Antonio Brown claims to have received a football offer.

While on the “Full Send Podcast” on Friday, Antonio Brown had a lot to say, including about his football future.

Brown revealed that he has an offer to play football during his time on the show.

That offer, however, isn’t from an NFL team.

Todd Haley, a former offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, asked Brown if he wanted to join the United States Football League, according to Brown.

The Tampa Bay Bandits currently have Haley as their head coach and general manager.

Brown was clearly insulted by Haley’s offer.

Brown yelled, “F–k out of here.”

“Bro, my name is Antonio Brown, and I’m here to help you out.”

I was a professional football player.”

