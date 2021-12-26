Antonio Brown: During his three-game suspension, the media created “drama.”

Wide receiver Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has returned to action for the first time since he was suspended for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols by lying about his vaccination status.

Brown spoke to reporters for the first time since his suspension following the Bucs’ comfortable victory over the Carolina Panthers.

He was asked about the circumstances that led to his multi-game absence, and he wasn’t particularly eager to respond.

Brown initially said “next question,” but when a second reporter asked about his suspension, the Buccaneers wide receiver went off.

“I don’t want to discuss it.”

You’re all a bunch of jerks.

Football is at the center of everything.

“We’re going to talk about Carolina or I’m not going to talk to you,” Brown said, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“I’m just doing my job.”

I have no control over what people write, how they frame me, or how they try to bring me down.

Life is about overcoming obstacles and doing the right thing… I’m grateful, humble, and thankful to be standing before you guys.”

Brown was then asked about his ankle injury, which kept him out of a few games earlier this season.

He responded by bringing the topic back to his suspension.

“You guys create a lot of drama, and people who want stuff from me create a lot of drama,” the Buccaneers wide receiver charged.

“It’s just a part of life, being in this position.”

I have no control over what people expect of me or what they write about me.”

