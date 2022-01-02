Antonio Brown Gets OJ Simpson’s 1-Word Reaction

Antonio Brown Gets a One-Word Reaction From OJ Simpson

When OJ Simpson is gone, you’ve lost everyone.

That’s where Antonio Brown is after his MetLife Stadium meltdown today.

Brown stripped off his pads and jersey and entered the locker room shirtless after reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets.

Brown’s last appearance in a Tampa Bay uniform will most likely be this shocking scene.

On Twitter, the infamous Simpson reacted to Brown’s outburst by calling it “inexcusable” and then sharing more thoughts in a short video.

Have a look:

