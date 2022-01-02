Antonio Brown had a significant bonus on the line.

On the line for Antonio Brown was a significant bonus.

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown may have done the unthinkable and left his team before the Jets’ final whistle.

Brown ripped off his uniform and tossed it into the crowd before sprinting away from the field, arms raised above his head.

Antonio Brown Had Some Notable Bonus Money On The Line

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerriospic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022