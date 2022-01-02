Antonio Brown had a significant bonus on the line.

On the line for Antonio Brown was a significant bonus.
Bucs receiver Antonio Brown may have done the unthinkable and left his team before the Jets’ final whistle.
Brown ripped off his uniform and tossed it into the crowd before sprinting away from the field, arms raised above his head.
Antonio Brown Had Some Notable Bonus Money On The Line
Antonio Brown Had Some Notable Bonus Money On The Line
Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerriospic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu
— Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022
Antonio Brown incentive targets to hit over the final two games
11 more receptions = $333K
281 more yards = $333K
3 more touchdowns = $333K
Guessing that ankle is going to feel ok tomorrow.
— Curtis Patrick 🥇 (@CPatrickNFL) January 1, 2022