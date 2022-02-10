Antonio Brown has a new job, according to him.

Antonio Brown Gets A New Job

Antonio Brown, a former NFL wide receiver, has reportedly landed a new job in the sports industry.

Brown is teaming up with Kanye West, who walked off the field in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game last season.

Kanye West’s Donda Sports has signed the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Brown is rumored to be the operation’s president.

Brown added on social media, “As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI.”

“This is a game that should be watched as a family.”

We need to promote love and unity in this way.

THIS IS FOR THE CHILDREN, OUR FUTURE GENERATION!!!”

Brown posted a picture of a Super Bowl 56 suite he bought.

