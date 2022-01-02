Antonio Brown has a number of children.

Antonio Brown, how many children does he have?

ANTONIO BROWN, who will play in the Super Bowl in 2021, is the father of five children.

Chelsie Kyriss has long been linked romantically to the wide receiver.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our Super Bowl live blog.

Antonio Brown is the father of five children, three of whom were born to him and Kyriss.

According to TMZ, in 2017, he became a father for the fifth time.

In a 2016 interview with ESPN, Brown discussed his sperm count.

He told ESPN, “I was really skinny in high school.”

“I was extremely quick and explosive.”

I just didn’t have a good nutrition plan and didn’t realize how important being healthy was.

“In the morning, I was eating hot fries, potato chips, and Capri Sun.”

That reminded me of my breakfast.

When I got to college, that changed; I gained 20 pounds of muscle.

“Now I enjoy every aspect of my body.”

My calves are growing and becoming stronger; mango season has arrived.

“Mangoes, like my calves, have a nice, strong shape when they’re growing on the trees around this time of year, when they start plumping.”

“Plus, I have a lot of children, so my sperm count is high.”

Brown took his jersey off during the third quarter of the game against the New York Jets on January 2, 2022.

The wide receiver then bolted from the field for unknown reasons.

In a press conference following the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians addressed the incident.

“He’s (Brown) no longer a Buccaneer.”

“All right, that’s it,” Arians said.

The Buccaneers eventually won 28-24 against the Jets.