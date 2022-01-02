Antonio Brown has left the game in a bizarre scene.

Antonio Brown is out of the game after a bizarre incident.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown left the game with as much drama as you could possibly imagine, just days after admonishing media members for attempting to stir up drama between him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown was caught on camera in the back endzone without a shirt on, pumping up the crowd before waving and going into the locker room with the Bucs trailing the Jets 24-10 in the third quarter.

It was a strange scene that became even stranger when FOX cameras captured the events leading up to it.

Breaking: Antonio Brown Leaves Game In Crazy Scene

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022