Antonio Brown is said to have scheduled surgery.

Antonio Brown’s now-famous “exit” from MetLife Stadium happened a week ago.

Brown, on the other hand, has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury and has now set a date to have it fixed.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared an email with NFL.com on Sunday confirming Brown’s ankle surgery with Dr.

The surgery is now scheduled for Tuesday, January 18 – but this is subject to change.

Brown has spent the last few days berating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for forcing him to play with an injured ankle against the New York Jets.

When he refused to play any longer, he claims that head coach Bruce Arians fired him on the spot.

Brown’s injury was not linked to what happened against the Jets, according to the Buccaneers.

If Brown is getting surgery, however, it’s a good sign that the truth is on his side.

