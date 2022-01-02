Antonio Brown left the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets for a reason.

Why did Antonio Brown leave the game between the Buccaneers and the Jets?

ANTONIO Brown is a wide receiver with a lot of talent.

He has, however, been the subject of a slew of scandals.

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown left the field in the middle of a game on his own terms, which was an unusual turn of events.

Antonio stripped off all of his upper-body clothing and walked off the field bare-chested near the end of the third quarter.

This happened on January 2, 2022, during a game against the Jets, when his Buccaneers were down 24-10.

The Buccaneers won the game 28-24.

After he left the game, Antonio did not return.

Brown abruptly exited the game, and it’s unclear why.

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians, on the other hand, addressed the situation quickly after the game in a press conference.

“He’s no longer a Buccaneer,” says Brown.

“All right, that concludes the story,” Arians stated.

Antonio was benched right before the game, according to the Buccaneers Radio Network.

“Antonio Brown needed: 8 more catches to unlock another (dollar)333,333 bonus,” Spotrac, a website that tracks professional sports contracts and salaries, tweeted.

“Another (dollar)333,333 bonus was available with just one receiving TD (touchdown).”

The tweet concluded, “This was a pricey outburst.”

The 33-year-old NFL star was suspended for three months just last month for avoiding NFL protocols by using a fake Covid-19 vaccination card.

After an internal NFL investigation, he was suspended.

“The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic,” the NFL said in issuing the ban.

The NFL and the NFLPA reaffirm their commitment to each other, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to the protocols in order to protect everyone associated with the NFL’s well-being.”

Antonio Brown’s net worth is estimated to be around $20,000,000.00.

His NFL contracts appear to be his main source of income.

Antonio signed a four-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth (dollar)68 million in 2017.

On average, he made (dollar)17 million per year.

As a result of that contract, he became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

