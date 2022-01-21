Antonio Brown Makes a Strong Statement About His Mental Health

Antonio Brown Expresses Concerns About His Mental Health

Antonio Brown’s departure from MetLife Stadium in Week 17 raised concerns about his mental health.

He addressed the subject during an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” show.

The All-Pro wide receiver claims he is not suffering from any mental health issues right now.

“Why is it that every time something bad happens or someone reacts badly, people say, ‘Aw, he’s crazy,’ or ‘There’s something wrong with his mental health,'” Brown explained.

“My mental health is fine.”

I was told to get the f–k outta here by someone.

“I don’t engage in passive-aggressive behavior.”

Brown went on to say that maintaining his mental health as a football player while maintaining his integrity in order to “get what he wants” is difficult.

Brown has previously stated that Bruce Arians attempted to force him to play on an injured ankle in Week 17.

“Imagine the guys you came to fight with knowing your ankle is f—-d… You can barely run.”

And the guy you think has your back… They were aware of my predicament before we arrived.

“I communicated with the coaches, the trainers, everyone knows… And the guy tells you, ‘Get the f–k out of here,’ because you can’t go to war with them,” Brown explained.

“… At that point, professionally, it’s like f–k you too bro.”

Meanwhile, Arians claims that during the Jets game, Brown complained about a lack of targets.

It’s difficult to say what happened, but it’s clear that this is a story that won’t go away anytime soon.

