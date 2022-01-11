Antonio Brown Makes an Open and Honest Statement About What Happened

Antonio Brown Gives an Open and Honest Account of What Happened

Antonio Brown isn’t done talking about his squabble with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just yet.

He talked about his strange exit from MetLife Stadium in Week 17 on Monday.

Brown admitted to acting unprofessionally on the Buccaneers’ sideline during his interview with TMZ Sports.

Brown said of taking off his jersey and pads, “It probably wasn’t necessary or professional.”

