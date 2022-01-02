Antonio Brown Quit During Game: Here’s What Happened

Here’s What Caused Antonio Brown to Quit During the Game, According to a Report

Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – or any NFL team, for that matter – may be coming to an end.

Brown appeared to leave the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Brown ran off the field without his pads on.

After gesturing to the crowd, the shirtless Brown made his way off the field and into the locker room.

Here’s how it looked:

Report: Here’s What Led To Antonio Brown Quitting During Game

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

As we just said on #GoBucs radio Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench. He’s gone to lockerrom on his own — TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) January 2, 2022