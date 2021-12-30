Wide receiver Antonio Brown of the Buccaneers has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

﻿Wide receiver Antonio Brown has received some concerning injury news for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to the field for Sunday’s blowout win over the Carolina Panthers after missing eight straight games with an ankle injury and a league suspension.

Brown looked as good as ever in Sunday’s win, catching 10 passes for 101 yards.

However, the veteran wideout may have suffered an injury setback in Week 17.

Brown was listed as a non-participant for Thursday’s practice due to an ankle injury after limited participation on Wednesday.