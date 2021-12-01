Antonio Brown, the Buccaneers’ wide receiver, has received a new update from a Buccaneers insider.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been out since Week 6 due to an ankle injury.

There was some hope that he’d be back on the field this Sunday, but the most recent information on his condition isn’t encouraging.

The Buccaneers were hoping to have Brown back after the bye week, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Brown is still not ready to play nearly three weeks after their bye week.

Brown has not yet practiced this week, according to Auman.

That’s a sign he won’t be playing against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

“After the bye, which was three games ago,” Auman responded, “they were hopeful that Brown would be back.”

“He needs to practice before he can play, which he isn’t doing.”

Any schedule is an educated guess.”

