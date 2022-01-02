Antonio Brown: What Pat McAfee Has Heard

On Sunday, sports media personality Pat McAfee revealed what his sources told him about the Antonio Brown situation.

The now-retired Buccaneers receiver appeared to leave the game in the middle of it.

Running off the field shirtless after tossing his gear into the MetLife stands.

On Twitter, McAfee said the following.

The Sirius XM host tweeted, “Sources tell me that AB actually pulled himself [out]of the game.”

“Went to the bench and said he wasn’t going back in… Then… some convos happened… BOOOOM… all hell broke loose,” he continued.

“Obviously, the story is developing,” he adds.

