Antonio Brown’s Direct Message To Tom Brady Is Reacted To Across The NFL

Antonio Brown has made it clear what he thinks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast this afternoon, the former Buccaneers wide receiver voiced his displeasure with a number of high-ranking Buccaneers, including superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

“Brady is incapable of doing anything on his own.

But you’re going to portray him as a heroic figure.

Bro, we’re all just regular people.

“We’re all reliant on others to complete the task,” AB explained.

Brady has stood up for Brown in the midst of multiple scandals during his time with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Following Brown’s Sunday sideline outburst, the veteran quarterback has been overwhelmingly supportive in his comments about his former teammate.

NFL fans from all over the league reacted to Brown’s inflammatory remarks on Twitter.

“Now he’s going after the one guy who stood by him through all of his nonsense?” a fan wondered.

Another added, “This dude’s poor attorney worked so hard on that statement and almost convinced a portion of the media that AB was the victim only for AB to blow it all up within 48 hours.”

